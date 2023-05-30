“Tina Turner net worth”: The Life and Legacy of Tina Turner: Her Marriage, Children, Net Worth, Music, and Passing.

Tina Turner Biography

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was an American singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s. She was known for her powerful vocals, electrifying stage presence, and iconic dance moves. Turner’s music career spanned over six decades, and she sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Early Life and Career

Turner was born on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee. She began singing at an early age and performed in local talent shows and church choirs. In 1956, she met musician Ike Turner, and the two began a professional and personal relationship. They formed the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue and released their first hit single, “A Fool in Love,” in 1960. The duo went on to release numerous successful albums and singles throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Lifestyle and Husband

Turner’s personal life was marked by a tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, who was physically and emotionally abusive towards her. She eventually left him in 1976 and filed for divorce in 1978. Turner later married German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013, after being in a relationship for over 25 years.

Turner was known for her extravagant lifestyle and love for fashion. She often wore elaborate, sequin-covered costumes on stage and was a regular at designer fashion shows. Turner also owned several properties around the world, including a villa in the South of France and a mansion in Switzerland.

Kids

Turner has four children, two from her first marriage to Ike Turner and two from previous relationships. Her eldest son, Craig Turner, died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 59.

Net Worth

At the time of her death, Turner’s net worth was estimated to be around $250 million. She earned her fortune through her successful music career and various business ventures, including her own record label and a line of perfume.

Songs

Turner’s music career was filled with numerous hits, including “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Private Dancer.” She won multiple awards throughout her career, including eight Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cause of Death

Turner died on November 26, 2020, at the age of 81. The cause of her death was not immediately disclosed, but it was later revealed that she died from natural causes.

Legacy

Turner’s impact on the music industry and popular culture cannot be overstated. She was a trailblazer for women in music and paved the way for future generations of female artists. Turner’s music continues to inspire and entertain people around the world, and her legacy will live on for generations to come.

Source Link :Tina Turner Biography | Tina Turner's Lifestyle, Husband, kids, net worth, songs & cause of death/

Tina Turner Biography Tina Turner’s Lifestyle Tina Turner’s Husband and Kids Tina Turner’s Net Worth Tina Turner’s Songs and Cause of Death