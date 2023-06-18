Tina Turner Passes Away at 83 Years Old/Last Video of Tina Turner Recorded

TINA TURNER PASSES AWAY AT 83 YEARS OLD

The world mourns the loss of music legend Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83. Her powerful voice and electrifying performances made her a household name and an inspiration to millions.

In her last video, Turner gave a heartfelt message of gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support throughout her career. She expressed her love for music and the joy it brought her, and encouraged her followers to never give up on their dreams.

Turner’s legacy will live on through her timeless music and unforgettable performances. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.

