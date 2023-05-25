Tina Turner reflects on her career in exclusive interview with CBC from the Archives

From the Archives: Tina Turner speaks to CBC about her career

Introduction

Tina Turner is an iconic figure in the music industry. She is known for her powerful voice, electrifying performances, and incredible energy on stage. In a 1986 interview with CBC, Tina Turner opened up about her career, her struggles, and her triumphs.

Early Years

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee. She started singing in church when she was a child and later joined a local band. In 1956, she met musician Ike Turner, and they formed a musical partnership. Together, they recorded several hits, including “A Fool in Love” and “River Deep, Mountain High.”

Struggles with Ike Turner

Despite their success as a musical duo, Tina’s personal life was filled with turmoil. She suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and she eventually left him in 1976. Tina struggled to rebuild her career on her own, but she eventually found success with her album Private Dancer, which included hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Better Be Good to Me.”

Triumphs

Tina Turner’s career continued to soar in the following years. She won multiple Grammy Awards, starred in films like Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, and continued to sell out concerts around the world. In the CBC interview, Tina talked about the importance of being true to oneself and following one’s dreams.

Legacy

Tina Turner’s impact on music and popular culture is undeniable. Her powerful voice and electrifying performances have inspired countless artists, and her message of strength and resilience continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Tina’s legacy is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of following one’s passions.

Conclusion

In the CBC interview, Tina Turner reflected on her career, her struggles, and her triumphs. Her story is one of perseverance, strength, and resilience. Through it all, Tina remained true to herself and her passions, and her legacy continues to inspire generations of musicians and fans alike.

