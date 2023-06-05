Tina Turner’s Life Story: Legacy, Marriage, Career, Funeral, Love, and Net Worth

<h1>Tina Turner: A Legend and Icon Passes Away at 81</h1>
Tina Turner, the legendary singer and performer, passed away on November 26, 2021, at her home in Switzerland. She was 81 years old.
<h2>Legacy</h2>
Tina Turner's legacy as a music icon is unmatched. She was known for her electrifying performances, powerful voice, and incredible stage presence. Turner sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and received numerous awards for her contributions to music.
<h2>Husband</h2>
Turner was married to Erwin Bach, a German music executive, for 27 years. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Switzerland in 2013.
<h2>Career</h2>
Tina Turner began her music career in the 1950s as a member of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. The group had several hits, including "A Fool in Love" and "Proud Mary." Turner went on to have a successful solo career, with hits such as "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Private Dancer."
<h2>Funeral</h2>
Details about Turner's funeral have not been released to the public yet. However, fans around the world are mourning her passing and celebrating her life and legacy.
<h2>Love</h2>
Tina Turner's love for music and performing was evident in every aspect of her life. She once said, "When I'm on stage, I feel like I'm in heaven." Her love for her fans was also apparent, as she always gave her all during her performances.
<h2>Net Worth</h2>
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tina Turner's net worth was estimated to be $250 million. Her successful music career and numerous business ventures contributed to her wealth.
