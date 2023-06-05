Tina Turner’s Life Story: Legacy, Marriage, Career, Funeral, Love, and Net Worth







Tina Turner Obituary

<h1>Tina Turner: A Legend and Icon Passes Away at 81</h1> Tina Turner, the legendary singer and performer, passed away on November 26, 2021, at her home in Switzerland. She was 81 years old. <h2>Legacy</h2> Tina Turner's legacy as a music icon is unmatched. She was known for her electrifying performances, powerful voice, and incredible stage presence. Turner sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and received numerous awards for her contributions to music. <h2>Husband</h2> Turner was married to Erwin Bach, a German music executive, for 27 years. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Switzerland in 2013. <h2>Career</h2> Tina Turner began her music career in the 1950s as a member of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. The group had several hits, including "A Fool in Love" and "Proud Mary." Turner went on to have a successful solo career, with hits such as "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Private Dancer." <h2>Funeral</h2> Details about Turner's funeral have not been released to the public yet. However, fans around the world are mourning her passing and celebrating her life and legacy. <h2>Love</h2> Tina Turner's love for music and performing was evident in every aspect of her life. She once said, "When I'm on stage, I feel like I'm in heaven." Her love for her fans was also apparent, as she always gave her all during her performances. <h2>Net Worth</h2> According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tina Turner's net worth was estimated to be $250 million. Her successful music career and numerous business ventures contributed to her wealth.





Tina Turner death Tina Turner’s musical legacy Tina Turner’s husband Erwin Bach Tina Turner’s career achievements Tina Turner’s net worth