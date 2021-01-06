Tini Veltman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dutch physics giant Tini Veltman has Died .

Dutch physics giant Tini Veltman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Dutch physics giant Tini Veltman has passed away. His 1999 @NobelPrize made me decide to study physics in Utrecht.https://t.co/OwkiIhNwxZ — Tristan du Pree (@Tristan_duPree) January 6, 2021

Dutch physics giant Tini Veltman has passed away. His 1999 @NobelPrize made me decide to study physics in Utrecht.