“tip in cash”: A Comprehensive Cash Tipping Guide for New York City

The Ultimate Guide to Tipping in Cash in New York

As a bustling city with a diverse range of services, New York is a place where tipping is an essential part of everyday life. From restaurants to hotels, from taxi rides to hairstylists, tipping the right amount can make a big difference in how you are perceived and how you are treated.

But with so many different types of services and so many different expectations, navigating the world of tipping in New York can be challenging. To help you out, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to tipping in cash in New York.

Restaurants

When dining in New York restaurants, tipping is expected, and it’s considered rude not to tip. The standard tip in restaurants is 15% to 20% of the total bill, with 20% being the most common. If you receive exceptional service, you can tip up to 25%.

It’s important to note that the tip is typically not included in the bill, and you should always check to make sure. If it’s not included, the tip should be paid in cash directly to the waiter or waitress.

If you’re dining with a large group, some restaurants may add an automatic gratuity to the bill. In this case, you don’t need to add an additional tip, but it’s always a good idea to check the bill to make sure the gratuity has been included.

Bars

Tipping at bars is a little different than tipping at restaurants. When ordering drinks at a bar, it’s standard to tip $1 per drink, regardless of the total cost of the drink. If you’re ordering a complex cocktail or a drink that requires extra effort, you may want to tip more.

If you’re ordering drinks for a group, it’s common to tip 20% of the total bill, just like at a restaurant.

Hotels

When staying in a hotel in New York, there are several different people you may need to tip. Here’s a breakdown of who to tip and how much:

Housekeeping: $2 to $5 per day, left on the nightstand or dresser.

Bellhop: $2 per bag, or $5 for larger bags.

Doorman: $1 to $2 for hailing a cab, or $1 to $5 for carrying luggage.

Concierge: No tip is required for asking for information, but if they go above and beyond (such as making reservations or getting tickets), a $5 to $10 tip is appropriate.

Taxi Rides

Tipping for taxi rides in New York is straightforward. The standard tip is 15% to 20% of the total fare. If you receive exceptional service, you can tip up to 25%.

It’s important to note that some taxis now accept credit cards, and there is usually an option to add a tip when paying with a card. If you prefer to tip in cash, you should let the driver know before paying.

Hairstylists and Barbers

Tipping for hairstyling services in New York is similar to tipping at restaurants. The standard tip is 15% to 20% of the total cost of the service. If you’re particularly happy with the service, you can tip up to 25%.

It’s also common to tip the shampoo person or the person who washes your hair separately, usually $2 to $5.

Delivery Services

If you’re ordering food or other items for delivery in New York, it’s standard to tip the delivery person. The standard tip is 15% to 20% of the total cost of the order.

If the delivery person goes above and beyond (such as carrying heavy items up stairs), you may want to tip more.

Other Services

Tipping in New York is not limited to just restaurants, hotels, and taxis. Here are some other services and the standard tipping amounts:

Spa services (massages, facials, etc.): 15% to 20% of the total cost of the service.

Valet parking: $2 to $5 for retrieving your car.

Car wash: $2 to $5 for basic wash, $5 to $10 for more extensive detailing.

Movers: $20 to $50 per person, depending on the level of service.

In Conclusion

Tipping in New York is an essential part of everyday life, and it’s important to know the standard tipping amounts for different services. By following this ultimate guide to tipping in cash in New York, you’ll be able to navigate the world of tipping with confidence and ensure that you’re showing appreciation for the services you receive.

Restaurants

When dining in New York restaurants, tipping is expected, and it’s considered rude not to tip. The standard tip in restaurants is 15% to 20% of the total bill, with 20% being the most common. If you receive exceptional service, you can tip up to 25%.

Bars

Tipping at bars is a little different than tipping at restaurants. When ordering drinks at a bar, it’s standard to tip $1 per drink, regardless of the total cost of the drink. If you’re ordering a complex cocktail or a drink that requires extra effort, you may want to tip more.

Hotels

When staying in a hotel in New York, there are several different people you may need to tip. Here’s a breakdown of who to tip and how much:

Housekeeping: $2 to $5 per day, left on the nightstand or dresser.

Bellhop: $2 per bag, or $5 for larger bags.

Doorman: $1 to $2 for hailing a cab, or $1 to $5 for carrying luggage.

Concierge: No tip is required for asking for information, but if they go above and beyond (such as making reservations or getting tickets), a $5 to $10 tip is appropriate.

Taxi Rides

Tipping for taxi rides in New York is straightforward. The standard tip is 15% to 20% of the total fare. If you receive exceptional service, you can tip up to 25%.

Hairstylists and Barbers

Tipping for hairstyling services in New York is similar to tipping at restaurants. The standard tip is 15% to 20% of the total cost of the service. If you’re particularly happy with the service, you can tip up to 25%.

Delivery Services

If you’re ordering food or other items for delivery in New York, it’s standard to tip the delivery person. The standard tip is 15% to 20% of the total cost of the order.

Other Services

Tipping in New York is not limited to just restaurants, hotels, and taxis. Here are some other services and the standard tipping amounts:

Spa services (massages, facials, etc.): 15% to 20% of the total cost of the service.

Valet parking: $2 to $5 for retrieving your car.

Car wash: $2 to $5 for basic wash, $5 to $10 for more extensive detailing.

Movers: $20 to $50 per person, depending on the level of service.

Tipping in New York is an essential part of everyday life, and it’s important to know the standard tipping amounts for different services. By following this ultimate guide to tipping in cash in New York, you’ll be able to navigate the world of tipping with confidence and ensure that you’re showing appreciation for the services you receive.