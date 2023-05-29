Tipton County shooting today : Death of a man in Tipton County, Tennessee due to a shooting incident over the weekend

Tipton County shooting today : Death of a man in Tipton County, Tennessee due to a shooting incident over the weekend

Posted on May 29, 2023

Tennessee’s Tipton County sees fatal shooting over the weekend today 2023.
A shooting occurred on Old Memphis Rd in Tipton County, resulting in the death of Aaron Huffman, 44. Detectives have questioned one person but no arrests have been made. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TBI or the Tipton County tip line.

News Source : Kim Chaney

  1. Tipton County shooting
  2. Weekend shooting in Tennessee
  3. Homicide in Tipton County
  4. Man killed in Tennessee shooting
  5. Criminal investigation in Tennessee shooting
Post Views: 24

Leave a Reply