“Tiramisu Truffle Recipe”: Recipe for Bite-Sized Tiramisu Truffles

Bite-Sized Tiramisu Truffles Recipe
If you love tiramisu and truffles, then you are in for a treat! This recipe combines the best of both worlds to create bite-sized tiramisu truffles that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you are looking for a sweet treat to serve at a party or simply want to indulge in something delicious, these truffles will not disappoint.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of mascarpone cheese
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 1/2 cup of powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons of instant espresso powder
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 package of ladyfingers (approximately 24 ladyfingers)
- 1/2 cup of cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup of chocolate chips (optional)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together the mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, instant espresso powder, and vanilla extract until well combined.
- Crush the ladyfingers into small pieces and add them to the bowl. Mix well to combine.
- Using a small cookie scoop, form the mixture into small balls and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze the truffles for at least 30 minutes, or until firm.
- In a small bowl, mix together the cocoa powder and chocolate chips (if using).
- Roll each truffle in the cocoa powder mixture until fully coated.
- Store the truffles in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Variations
While these tiramisu truffles are delicious on their own, there are a few variations you can try to mix things up:
- Substitute the ladyfingers with chocolate wafer cookies for a different flavor and texture.
- Add a splash of rum or Kahlua to the mixture for an extra kick of flavor.
- Roll the truffles in crushed nuts or sprinkles for a fun and colorful presentation.
Conclusion
These bite-sized tiramisu truffles are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a delicious and impressive dessert that will wow your guests. Whether you are a fan of tiramisu or truffles (or both!), these treats are sure to become a new favorite.
