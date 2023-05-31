“Tired Trope XO Kitty”: XO, Kitty Suffers the Most from This Exhausted Cliché

Why the Miscommunication Trope in \’XO, Kitty\’ is Outdated and Uninspiring

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of XO, Kitty.

XO, Kitty had such great potential to become a series that united elements of the Hollywood rom-com and K-dramas, becoming an Asian cultural milestone alongside Never Have I Ever. Set primarily in South Korea, the rich Korean culture and the American protagonist’s difficulty navigating this world reflects the conflicting experience of most second-generation migrants. As a spinoff from the popular To All The Boys I Loved Before, the series follows Lara Jean Covey’s (Lana Condor) sister, Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) and her journey to Seoul to connect with her late mother and her boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young). Thus, we were expecting star-crossed lovers, charming romantic entanglements, and poignant moments. Instead of the vibrant cultural and romantic experiences that were possible, we mostly get confusion, frustration, and boredom. And the main culprit of these uninspiring storylines is the tired miscommunication trope.

How This Trope Harms ‘XO, Kitty’s Storylines

XO, Kitty’s overindulgence of the miscommunication trope throughout the season prolonged the storylines to an infuriating pace. The show sets up their favorite cliché from the very first episode, where Dae continually tries and fails to tell Kitty that he is in a fake relationship. Every time they have a moment alone, a couple of redundant dramatic lines are declared and on the verge of his confession, they are promptly interrupted. She even stayed in the same dormitory with him for a full night yet this important conversation miraculously never happens. So we frustratingly watch Kitty brew in resentment and Dae wallow in misery for the next few episodes while they have awkward small talk that just drags on their bland dispute. The show took the most iconic fake dating trope of the original film and tarnished it with just plain bad communication.

Hoping it’s the last we see of outright nonsensical communication, we’re severely disappointed when Kitty is outraged by Dae not thanking her for her gifted necklace on Chuseok. During Min Ho’s party, we endure Kitty’s petty comments and drunken complaints only for her to discover during detention that he never received the gift. One simple question would have cleared the air and relieved us of this inane argument that didn’t contribute to the plot at all. Whether the silent treatment was added or not, Dae’s faux girlfriend Yuri (Gia Kim) would have still stolen the necklace and worn it, leading to the significant moment of recognition on Principal Lim’s (Yunjin Kim) face. The only thing the argument did was suggest that apparently Kitty has never lost her package in the mail before. The unnecessary drama served to make the show more convoluted and incoherent, further making it difficult to keep up with the endless twists and chaos when far more meaningful plots were overshadowed.

Aside from the characters’ habitual eavesdropping and penchant to jump to conclusions, the miscommunication trope makes a final comeback in XO, Kitty after the school performance. Kitty confesses to Dae that she has feelings for another person, and instead of performing the basic human act of listening, Dae assumes she is talking about Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). What’s even worse is that Kitty simply watches him walk away when he mutters “I knew it. I’m gonna kill him.” From the expression on her face, we know that she knows they’re not on the same page, but only after he assaults Min Ho does she decide to say the very basic words “it’s not him” that could have been said before. Considering the trope mainly pervades Kitty and Dae’s romance, it’s clear they are far from earning the title of XO, Kitty’s best couple. In fact, it seems the trope’s main function is to highlight their incompatibility since they cannot achieve the fundamentals of the relationship right: communication. Yet even as it fulfills that purpose, the redundant and forced drama ends up rendering the storylines too tedious and predictable to enjoy.

‘XO, Kitty’ Fails To Use the Trope To Emphasize Powerful Scenes

Whenever tropes are used well, they usually provide humor, context, or impact. But XO, Kitty’s use of the miscommunication trope doesn’t do any of the aforementioned. One of the most powerful moments in the series is when Principal Lim manically laughs at her husband’s demand to pull herself together and instead orchestrates an impromptu family reunion between her, Yuri, Alex (Peter Thurnwald), and Professor Lee (Michael K. Lee). After learning that Alex is his son, Lee wishes to talk to him alone, but Principal Lim insists that everyone stay and talk together. This significant conversation was exactly what the show needed and one of the few times someone communicated something they wanted at the right time and in the right way. Amid the misunderstandings prevalent in the series, this emotional scene of effective communication was refreshing and memorable. But the show missed an opportunity to use the miscommunication trope as a contrasting element to enhance this scene, and instead leaves it as a standalone moment. Prior to this, we see Lim accidentally mention that Kitty knew about Alex being Lim’s son in front Yuri — who was unaware — which causes distrust between the two but is hastily resolved at the airport in the finale and also doesn’t affect the family reunion scene in any way. Once again, an incident of miscommunication leads nowhere.

The Poor Communication Trope Is Outdated

We’ve seen the miscommunication trope used in films and TV shows time and time again. Granted that sometimes the trope works, like in Home Alone where poor communication is used to depict how dysfunctional the family is and how it was viable for them to leave their son on a trip to Paris. But after those first 15 minutes of the film, the trope disappears, as it should. But when the entire premise of a show is driven by a lack of communicating, the plot lines and conflicts seem ludicrous and entirely avoidable. Tension can be successfully created in countless ways, but the miscommunication cliché is not one of them. It’s a tired trope that is borne out of lack of creativity, constructed to only cause confusion and frustration. We may have seen it work on the rare occasion, but we have also seen it make audiences grit their teeth and disengage, so why don’t we leave it in the past where it deserves to stay?

