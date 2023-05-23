“Train accident victim names Liam Harrison and Charlie Elliot” : Title: 2 Cabot, Arkansas teens killed after being struck by train while walking on tracks

Two 16-year-old teenagers, Liam Harrison and Charlie Elliott, have died in Cabot, Arkansas, after being struck by a train while walking on the tracks near a park. One of the teens was found on the side of the double-tracked Union Pacific Railroad line, while the other was discovered under the train, which stopped after a strike indicator was triggered. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, and the boys were near a large park that included baseball and soccer fields in the town about 25 miles northeast of Little Rock. There are no rail crossings in the area, and a witness reported that the boys moved to the northbound tracks when they encountered a southbound train on the tracks closest to the park. However, a northbound train was also approaching, and it stopped shortly after apparently hitting the boys. Train crew members were not injured, and Union Pacific is working with local authorities.

