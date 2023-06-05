Title: Death of Rose Duncan, Founder of Glenrothes Community Sports Hub

Sad News: Rose Duncan, Glenrothes Community Sports Hub Manager, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we inform you about the passing of Rose Duncan, the dedicated manager of Glenrothes Community Sports Hub. Rose was a true champion for sports and a beloved member of the community.

She had a passion for sports and worked tirelessly to promote and develop various sporting activities within the community. Rose was a driving force behind the success of the Glenrothes Community Sports Hub and her contributions will never be forgotten.

Her sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

We will always remember Rose for her unwavering dedication to sports and her kindness towards others. She will be deeply missed and her legacy will continue to inspire us all.

