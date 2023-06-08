Title: Mira Road Murder: Manoj Sane arrested for killing live-in partner and chopping her body into pieces.

Manoj Sane, Mira Road murderer : Mira Road Murder: Manoj Sane arrested for killing live-in partner, chopping her body

A man was arrested in Mira Road, Mumbai for killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into pieces, similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The accused, Manoj Sane, had been living with Saraswati Vaidya for three years before the incident. Sane reportedly strangled Vaidya and used a tree cutter to dismember her body into 20 pieces, which were boiled in a pressure cooker and disposed of in plastic bags. The police were alerted by residents of the building where the couple lived and found the apartment filled with a strong stench. Sane initially claimed Vaidya committed suicide but later confessed to domestic violence. The investigation has revealed that the accused was influenced by the Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala murder case. The killing has sparked outrage and concern over the increasing rate of crimes against women in Maharashtra.

