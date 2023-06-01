Title: Nathan Bernhard Accident: Suspect Kills Two Men While Intoxicated and Receives Bail

Nathan Bernhard Accident : Title: Nathan Bernhard Accident: What Happened During The Night?

There is a lot of interest in the Nathan Bernhard accident and the subsequent bail hearing. This is not a typical news story, as it involves the tragic deaths of two individuals who were run over by a utility vehicle in North Nowra. Nathan Bernhard was the driver and was intoxicated at the time of the accident. The events leading up to the accident are not entirely clear, but it is known that all parties had been drinking. During the bail hearing, the police prosecutor argued against bail, citing Nathan’s previous convictions for high-range drink driving and drug charges. However, Magistrate Geraldine Beattie granted bail with the condition that Nathan not drive. The case will be revisited in August.

Read Full story : Nathan Bernhard Accident And Bail Hearing At The Court /

News Source : Genius Celebs

Court Hearing Lawyer Bail Hearing Attorney Accident Legal Representation Courtroom Defense Strategy Criminal Defense Lawyer