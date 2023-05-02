“Title race” : Mikel Arteta Encourages Arsenal to Keep Fighting Until the End for the Title

Arsenal Keeps Title Race Alive with Win Against Chelsea

Arsenal’s victory against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium has put them back on top of the Premier League, and Mikel Arteta believes they have kept the title race alive. The Gunners secured a 3-1 win with two goals from Martin Ødegaard and another from Gabriel Jesus, leaving Noni Madueke’s late consolation for Chelsea an irrelevance. Arteta urged his players to take the battle with Manchester City to the wire over the next month and keep pushing in their final four fixtures.

Win or Bust for Arsenal

After four games without a victory, including a crushing defeat at City, Arteta felt that the match against Chelsea had effectively been a matter of win or bust. “If we were going to have any chance to win this league, we had to win today. We want to be back on top and we did it,” he said. However, their stint in first place will be brief if City, two points behind, beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in one of their two games in hand.

Pushing It Further

Arteta insisted that his side will keep pushing and not tolerate any regrets, regardless of the outcome of the title race. “Regardless, what this team has done is remarkable. We are really happy that we have qualified for the Champions League, but we have to be dissatisfied. We cannot accept that this is good enough for our club; we have to push it further and see where we get.”

Concern About Gabriel Magalhães

Gabriel Magalhães could be a doubt for Arsenal’s trip to St James’ Park after departing in the second half with an injury. The defender tried to carry on several times after sustaining a knock but eventually succumbed. “A big concern about that because normally he’s not one that wants to leave the pitch,” Arteta said.

Chelsea’s Struggles Continue

Chelsea have now lost all six of their games under interim manager Frank Lampard and delivered a shoddy opening period that he described as “not good enough in every way.” However, Lampard refused to cast doubt on his players’ characters. “I want to be quite clear. I know the casual answer to the first half is the players didn’t have pride or care enough, [but] they certainly do. I’m not questioning the players as lads, but from being good lads to transferring it on the pitch, aggression in training, it has to be something you do.”

Sign Up for Football Daily