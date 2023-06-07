Title: Susan Louise Lorincz named as alleged shooter in killing of AJ Owens

AJ Owens : Title: Susan Louise Lorincz identified as alleged shooter of AJ Owens

Susan Louise Lorincz has been accused of shooting and killing AJ Owens in front of her children on June 2nd. Owens and Lorincz were neighbors in Ocala, Florida, and the argument arose when Owens’ children played in the yard. Lorincz has been charged with manslaughter, battery, capable negligence, and two counts of assault. The incident received significant public attention, and Owens’ family members demanded Lorincz’s arrest. Lorincz is a 58-year-old Ocala resident whose family background is unknown. Owens was a doting mother of four children whose names were not revealed. The victim’s family disclosed that Lorincz spewed racial slurs at the children before shooting Owens through a closed door. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office faced criticism for delaying Lorincz’s arrest. Lorincz has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. It was unclear whether Lorincz had a lawyer to represent her.

Read Full story : Who Is Ajike Owens Shooter Susan Lorincz? Kids And Family /

News Source : Genius Celebs

Ajike Owens Susan Lorincz Family shooting Child safety Parenting tips