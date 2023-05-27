Title: Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink addresses bad water crisis in Hammanskraal

Cilliers Brink : Title: Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink blames Rooiwal plant for bad water in Hammanskraal

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink’s photo is displayed in the article. The article discusses the recent water supply issues in Hammanskraal, which have resulted in a cholera outbreak. The South African Human Rights Commission previously found that residents in and around Hammanskraal had been consuming polluted water since the late 2000s. The Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant has been identified as the source of the problem. The City of Tshwane and Department of Water and Sanitation have agreed to work together to solve the water issues in the area. Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu welcomed the new attitude of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink following a meeting to resolve the water supply problems. The meeting produced a document that included the model to be used to upgrade the plant, as well as funding requirements. The City’s finances showed it could afford to spend R150 million a year on servicing Rooiwal.

News Source : Yoliswa Sobuwa

Hammanskraal water crisis Tshwane mayor’s new attitude Fixing water problems Minister’s response to crisis Water management in South Africa