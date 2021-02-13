Tito Francona Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tito Francona dies at age 84 in Aliquippa.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Tito Francona has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
#OTD in 2018 Tito Francona dies at age 84 in Aliquippa, Penn. Played for the #Tigers in 1958, traded to Cleveland for Larry Doby in 1959. Father of Terry. pic.twitter.com/2LrHRBQxtt
— Tigers History (@TigersHistory) February 13, 2021
Tigers History @TigersHistory #OTD in 2018 Tito Francona dies at age 84 in Aliquippa, Penn. Played for the #Tigers in 1958, traded to Cleveland for Larry Doby in 1959. Father of Terry.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.