Titus Davis Death -Dead :Former record-setting wide receiver from Central Michigan, Titus Davis.

Former record-setting wide receiver from Central Michigan, Titus Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.
Former record-setting wide receiver from Central Michigan, Titus Davis dies at age 27 from renal medullary carcinoma.
— Diverse Health Hub (@DHealthhub) November 19, 2020
Tributes
Donated a little money we raised to kidney research association in honor of Titus Davis @TheCDavis84 brother!
RIP my man pic.twitter.com/Ys5fy6TCqI
— Chris Patton (@TitanUP_15) November 19, 2020
Fans, before we kick off, we’d like to take a moment to remember and celebrate the life of Titus Davis.
A tremendous person and one of the all-time greats in CMU Football history, the legacy of #84 will live on forever.
Thank you for the memories ♥️💛#FireUpForever pic.twitter.com/BRV3RrNBFr
— CMU Football (@CMU_Football) November 18, 2020
As you are laid to rest today I want to say again I love you forever nephew Titus Davis #godspeed #effcancer #flyhigh #heartbroken #tilliseeyouagain 🤴🏾💔🕯🕊👼🏾🙏🏾🏈🇸🇱🇳🇬🇺🇸💙🤎🖤😢
Music by @SarahMcLachlan pic.twitter.com/3UJ5Jnnt7K
— Kafayat Toks MamaBear🐻 Timson🇳🇬🇸🇱🇬🇧 (@OrignalBabydoll) November 18, 2020
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.