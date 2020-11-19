Titus Davis Death -Dead :Former record-setting wide receiver from Central Michigan, Titus Davis.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

Titus Davis Death -Dead :Former record-setting wide receiver from Central Michigan, Titus Davis.

Former record-setting wide receiver from Central Michigan, Titus Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Diverse Health Hub on Twitter: “Former record-setting wide receiver from Central Michigan, Titus Davis dies at age 27 from renal medullary carcinoma. This is heartbreaking. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Titus Davis Death -Dead :Former record-setting wide receiver from Central Michigan, Titus Davis.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.