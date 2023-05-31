Tiwa Savage Net Worth: Tiwa Savage’s Lifestyle in 2023: A Peek into Her Biography, Net Worth, and Social Media Income

Tiwa Savage Lifestyle 2023 Biography, Net Worth and Social Media Earnings

Tiwa Savage is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress. Born on February 5, 1980, in Lagos, she began her musical career in the UK before returning to Nigeria in 2010 and signing with Mavin Records. Since then, she has become one of the most successful female artists in Africa, with numerous hit songs, awards, and collaborations with international artists.

Biography

Tiwa Savage was born in Lagos, Nigeria, to a Nigerian mother and a Sierra Leonean father. She attended the University of Kent in England, where she studied business administration. After graduating in 2007, she began her music career in the UK, working as a backup singer for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

In 2010, Tiwa Savage returned to Nigeria and signed with Mavin Records, where she released her debut album, “Once Upon A Time,” in 2013. The album featured hit songs such as “Eminado” and “Kele Kele Love.”

Since then, Tiwa Savage has released three more albums, “R.E.D” in 2015, “Sugarcane” in 2017, and “Celia” in 2020. She has also collaborated with numerous international artists, including Beyonce, Coldplay, and Mary J. Blige.

Net Worth

As of 2023, Tiwa Savage’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. She has earned her fortune through her music career, endorsements, and social media earnings. Tiwa Savage has been a brand ambassador for numerous companies, including Pepsi, MTN, and Pampers.

Social Media Earnings

Tiwa Savage is one of the most followed African artists on social media, with over 16 million followers on Instagram alone. She is known for her stunning photos, fashion, and music updates. With such a large following, Tiwa Savage has been able to earn a significant amount of money through social media endorsements and sponsored posts.

Instagram

Tiwa Savage’s Instagram account is one of the most popular in Africa. She posts photos of her daily life, music updates, and fashion. With over 16 million followers, she has been able to earn a significant amount of money through sponsored posts and endorsements.

Twitter

Tiwa Savage’s Twitter account is also popular, with over 4 million followers. She uses the platform to interact with her fans and promote her music. Tiwa Savage has also used Twitter to speak out on social issues, such as police brutality and women’s rights.

Facebook

Tiwa Savage’s Facebook page has over 8 million likes, and she uses the platform to promote her music and upcoming events. She also posts photos and updates about her personal life, giving fans a glimpse into her world.

YouTube

Tiwa Savage’s YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers and features her music videos, live performances, and behind-the-scenes footage. She has released numerous music videos that have gone viral, including “All Over” and “Ma Lo.”

Conclusion

Tiwa Savage is a talented Nigerian artist who has become one of the most successful female musicians in Africa. With over 16 million followers on Instagram and a net worth of $10 million, she has been able to earn a significant amount of money through social media endorsements and sponsored posts. Tiwa Savage’s music and fashion sense have made her a role model for many young women in Africa and beyond.

