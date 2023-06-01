Tiwa Savage Who is your Guy Remix Video.: Official Video of Spyro’s “Who is your Guy?” Remix Featuring Tiwa Savage

Introduction:

Spyro ft Tiwa Savage has recently released the remix of their hit song “Who is your Guy?” and it is taking the music industry by storm. The official video of the song has been released, and it is garnering a lot of attention from music lovers worldwide. In this article, we will delve into the details of the song and video, along with the impact it is making on the music scene.

The Song:

“Who is your Guy?” is a song that talks about a love triangle and the competition between two guys for the affection of a girl. Spyro and Tiwa Savage’s voices blend perfectly in this song, and the remix has added a new dimension to the original track. The beats are catchy, and the lyrics are relatable, making it a hit among the masses.

The Video:

The official video of “Who is your Guy?” remix is a visual treat for the viewers. It has been directed by Adasa Cookey, who has done a fantastic job in bringing the story of the song to life. The video starts with Spyro and Tiwa Savage in a club, and Spyro is trying to impress Tiwa with his dance moves. However, Tiwa seems uninterested, and this is where the plot thickens. Another guy enters the scene, and Tiwa seems to be smitten by him. Spyro realizes that he has competition, and the rest of the video shows the two guys trying to win Tiwa’s heart.

Impact:

“Who is your Guy?” remix has made a significant impact on the music scene since its release. It has been trending on various music platforms and has garnered millions of views on YouTube. The song has also been featured on various radio stations and has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The remix has taken the original song to a new level, and the collaboration between Spyro and Tiwa Savage has been appreciated by many.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Spyro ft Tiwa Savage’s “Who is your Guy?” remix is a must-listen for all music lovers. The beats, lyrics, and vocals are top-notch, and the video is a visual treat. The impact it has made on the music scene is impressive, and it is sure to continue to be a hit for a long time. Overall, this remix is a perfect blend of talent and creativity, and it is a testament to the fact that collaboration can create magic in the music industry.

