TJ VanKoevering Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Unity Christian star athlete, TJ VanKoevering has Died .

former Unity Christian star athlete, TJ VanKoevering has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

Some tragic news to pass along. @FOX17 has confirmed that former Unity Christian star athlete, TJ VanKoevering has passed away after a snowmobile accident that occurred on Friday night in Ottawa County. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/qw012WlYDt

Zach Harig @FOX17Zach Some tragic news to pass along. @FOX17 has confirmed that former Unity Christian star athlete, TJ VanKoevering has passed away after a snowmobile accident that occurred on Friday night in Ottawa County. May he Rest In Peace.

Tributes

Rachel Boers

Just such a great kid. Prayers for all those who will feel his loss forever.

Lynn Ann Strang-Belke

I’m sorry for your loss. My son found him and called 911. Stayed with until helped came and has wondered all day how he was doing. Will send prayers for comfort during this awful time.

Brenda Joan

Thank you, Zach. It’s been an agonizing day full of tears. God provides a peace that passes understanding in this broken world.

Ruth E Nederveld

So sad… prayers for his parents and all his family and friends. He touched so so many lives. lord, please wrap yourself arms of love around all knew and loved him.



Karla Bremer

So terribly sad. Thoughts and prayers to TJ’s entire family at this most difficult time. May you feel the love, support and prayers from your UC family.

Amy Nyhuis Ziel

Praying for a peace that surpasses all understanding for TJs family and friends. An incredible loss for the UC class of 2019.

Sandy Zandstra-Einig

My deepest sympathy is going out to the family and his friends.