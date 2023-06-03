TLC Forever stream free: A Guide to Streaming the 2023 TLC Forever Special for Free

Don’t Miss the “TLC Forever Special” Set to Premiere on Lifetime

Fans of the iconic girl group, TLC, are in for a treat as Lifetime prepares to air the “TLC Forever Special” on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. EST. The group, comprised of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, rose to fame in the 1990s and is considered one of the best-selling American girl groups of all time, with over 85 million records sold worldwide.

The “TLC Forever Special” promises to uncover the group’s legacy, obstacles, controversy, and tragedy, including the death of Left Eye. Despite the challenges they faced, TLC’s music and message continue to resonate with fans around the world. The group is praised for promoting female empowerment, self-determination, and sexual agency while combining R&B, hip-hop, and pop to deliver their messages in an easily digestible, radio-friendly way.

The special will delve into the history of the group, highlighting their chart-topping hits like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg.” It will also explore how they inspired long-lasting fashion trends and won numerous awards, including four Grammy Awards and a dozen nominations. In 1996, they won Best R&B Album for CrazySexyCool and Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal for “Creep.” In 2000, they won Best R&B Album for Fanmail and Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal for “No Scrubs.” Throughout the ‘90s, they received a number of MTV Video Music Awards, including in 1995 for Best R&B Video, Best Video of the Year, and Viewer’s Choice for “Waterfalls” as well as Best Group. They’ve also been recognized with wins from the Billboard Music Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, American Music Awards, and others.

For those who don’t have cable, there are several streaming options available to watch the “TLC Forever Special” online for free. Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial for just $25 a month, and Direct TV Stream offers a five-day free trial and is currently offering $120 off the first year of service. Lifetime is also streaming on Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV, although these services do not offer a free trial.

If you’re watching on cable, catch “TLC Forever” on Lifetime. You can find which channel Lifetime is on by using the channel finders for Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

The “TLC Forever Special” is not just a celebration of the group’s achievements but also a tribute to the lasting impact they’ve had on pop culture. From their music to their fashion, TLC continues to inspire and influence artists today. Don’t miss this opportunity to relive their greatest moments and honor the legacy of one of the most iconic girl groups of all time.

News Source : Carol Ann Benanti | benanti@siadvance.com

Source Link :How to watch 2023 ‘TLC Forever’ special, stream for free/