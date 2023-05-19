TMS Therapy: Interview with Dr Kevin Murphy: Exploring TMS Therapy

Introduction

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy is a non-invasive treatment for depression that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. The treatment has gained popularity over the years and has been used to treat various mental health conditions. In this article, we will be interviewing Dr Kevin Murphy to get a better understanding of TMS therapy.

Who is Dr Kevin Murphy?

Dr Kevin Murphy is a board-certified psychiatrist who specializes in treating patients with depression and anxiety disorders. He is the founder and medical director of TMS Health Solutions, a leading provider of TMS therapy in Northern California.

What is TMS therapy?

TMS therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. The treatment is typically used to treat depression but has also been used to treat other mental health conditions such as anxiety, PTSD, and OCD.

How does TMS therapy work?

During TMS therapy, a magnetic coil is placed on the patient’s scalp. The coil delivers a magnetic pulse that stimulates nerve cells in the brain. The stimulation of these cells is thought to increase the release of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, which are associated with mood regulation.

What are the benefits of TMS therapy?

TMS therapy is a non-invasive treatment with minimal side effects. The treatment has been shown to be effective in treating depression, even in patients who have not responded to other forms of treatment such as medication or therapy. TMS therapy also does not require any anesthesia or sedation, and the patient can resume normal activities immediately after the treatment.

What are the side effects of TMS therapy?

The most common side effects of TMS therapy are mild and include headache, scalp discomfort, and muscle twitching. These side effects usually go away after a few sessions. In rare cases, more serious side effects such as seizures may occur.

How long does TMS therapy take?

TMS therapy typically takes around 20-30 minutes per session and is usually administered five days a week for four to six weeks. The length of treatment may vary depending on the patient’s response to the treatment.

Is TMS therapy covered by insurance?

TMS therapy is covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. However, coverage may vary depending on the patient’s specific plan.

Who is a good candidate for TMS therapy?

TMS therapy is typically recommended for patients with depression who have not responded to other forms of treatment such as medication or therapy. Patients who cannot tolerate the side effects of medication or who are pregnant or breastfeeding may also be good candidates for TMS therapy.

What should patients expect during a TMS therapy session?

During a TMS therapy session, the patient will sit in a comfortable chair while a magnetic coil is placed on their scalp. The coil will deliver magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. The patient may feel a tapping or clicking sensation on their scalp during the treatment. The treatment is usually administered five days a week for four to six weeks.

Conclusion

TMS therapy is a non-invasive treatment for depression that has been shown to be effective in treating patients who have not responded to other forms of treatment. The treatment is safe and has minimal side effects. If you are struggling with depression or other mental health conditions, TMS therapy may be an option to consider. Consult with a qualified healthcare provider to determine if TMS therapy is right for you.

