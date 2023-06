We Mourn the Unexpected Passing of Jamil Willy Kyambade 1979 – 2023

As a team at Express FC, we are deeply saddened by the untimely death of Jamil Willy Kyambade. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

