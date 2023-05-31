“Tobacco addiction in Europe”: Which European Countries Are Most and Least Addicted to Smoking and Vaping?

World No Tobacco Day: Are E-Cigarettes Friend or Foe?

On World No Tobacco Day, it is essential to evaluate the effectiveness of e-cigarettes in reducing the number of smokers. While the UK and Ireland have announced a crackdown on e-cigarettes sold or handed out to people aged under 18, the British government has also unveiled plans to help smokers quit smoking tobacco by switching to e-cigarettes. However, the rise in youth vaping has raised concerns, and non-smokers must not be encouraged to start vaping.

The UK’s “swap to stop” initiative aims to wean a million smokers off tobacco and onto vaping. The government also plans to offer pregnant women up to £400 in vouchers as a financial incentive to stop smoking. These moves are part of a wider strategy to get the country “smoke-free” by 2030. UK authorities have also rolled out an “illicit vapes enforcement squad” to crack down on the illegal sales of vapes to under-18s in shops. In Ireland, legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to minors is expected to be enacted in July.

Smoking in Europe

According to data compiled by Eurostat, 19.7% of the EU population smokes daily. In 2019, 5.9% smoked 20 or more cigarettes on a daily basis, and 12.6% smoked fewer than 20 units. The countries that smoke the most in the EU are Bulgaria (28.2%), Turkey (27.3%), Greece (27.2%), Hungary (25.8%), and Latvia (24.9%). The countries with the fewest smokers are Sweden (9.3%), Iceland (11.2%), Finland (12.5%), Norway (12.9%), and Luxembourg (13.5%).

Sweden, the European country with the lowest rates of smoking, has battled with cigarettes for years. Smoking was banned in all bars and restaurants in early 2005. In 2019, the ban was further extended to include outdoor seating in bars and restaurants and public places.

In the EU, men are more likely to smoke than women. Around Europe, 22.3% of men aged 15 years old and over are daily cigarette smokers, compared with 14.8% of women. The countries where men smoke the most are Bulgaria (37.6%), Latvia (34.4%), and Romania (30.6%). Conversely, the countries where women smoke the most are Germany (18.6%), Croatia (19.2%), and Bulgaria (20.7%).

E-cigarettes: Who vapes the most?

Electronic cigarettes are often promoted as safer than regular burning cigarettes. But a recent comprehensive study by the BMJ medical journal says it is not possible to determine whether they are less harmful to the respiratory system than regular cigarettes. The World Health Organization (WHO) says the so-called e-liquids used in e-cigarettes, whether they contain nicotine or not, typically comprise additives, flavors, and chemicals that can be toxic to people’s health.

According to the latest data from Eurostat, the nations that vape the most among EU member states are France (6.6%), Poland (6.0%), and the Netherlands (5.9%), occasional and daily vaping combined. The lowest share of vaping is reported to be in Spain (1.0%); Turkey reported a slightly smaller share at 0.9%.

Among current vapers, those who vaped daily outnumbered occasional users in Poland, Ireland, Greece, France Portugal, and Iceland. In 20 member states, former vapers outnumbered current vapers. The seven where there were more current vapers than former ones were Latvia, Croatia, Lithuania, Greece, the Netherlands, Czechia, and Ireland.

Tobacco smoking is the major preventable cause of cancer

The WHO estimates tobacco is one of the biggest public health threats in the world, killing more than eight million people a year. Despite considerable progress made in recent years, the number of smokers in the EU is still high. The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety says tobacco consumption is the “single largest avoidable health risk and the most significant cause of premature death in the EU.”

In Europe, 757,677 cancer cases are attributable to tobacco smoking and could be prevented, according to the international agency for Research on Cancer. Around 50% of smokers die prematurely, on average 14 years earlier. It is interesting to note that Sweden, the country with the least amount of smokers in the bloc, is also the country with the lowest incidence of lung cancer. Data from Finland, Luxembourg, and Portugal also shows a correlation with healthier lung cancer rates.

Eurostat is expected to publish its next report on figures on cigarette consumption in 2027. While e-cigarettes may help smokers quit, it is crucial to monitor their usage and ensure they do not become a gateway to nicotine addiction for non-smokers, especially minors.

