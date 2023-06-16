Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Bowers has been found guilty on all charges for the 2018 shooting at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in which 11 people were killed. Bowers attempted to negotiate with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty, but was denied. The trial lasted several weeks, but the jury took less than a day to issue a guilty verdict on all 63 charges. The Tree of Life Synagogue issued a press release thanking the Justice Department lawyers and the jurors for their work in combating anti-Semitism. Bowers, who had targeted Jewish people, will be sentenced next week.

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial Anti-Semitic hate crimes Mass shootings in America Domestic terrorism Gun control legislation

News Source : Kate Anderson

Source Link :Man Who Killed 11 In Jewish Synagogue Shooting Found Guilty On 63 Charges/