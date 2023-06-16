Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a tragic incident occurred in Sequatchie, Tennessee, where six individuals, including three children, were discovered dead in a home after police responded to a shooting and discovered the property engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and locate a seventh person, who had sustained gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to a hospital in Chattanooga for treatment. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett stated that it seemed to be a domestic situation that turned into a murder-suicide. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that the person they believe is responsible is among the deceased. The bureau did not release any names but confirmed that autopsies on all six individuals will be conducted in Nashville. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :6 dead including 3 children after shooting, fire at Tennessee home/