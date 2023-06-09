Today’s Shooting in Nashville

Breaking News: Shooting in Tennessee

A shooting occurred today in Nashville, Tennessee, leaving multiple people injured. According to local authorities, the incident took place in a residential area near Antioch Pike.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, they found several victims with gunshot wounds and immediately provided medical assistance.

The shooter is currently at large, and the investigation is ongoing. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Nashville shooting Gunman opens fire in Nashville Police respond to Nashville shooting Fatalities reported in Nashville shooting Investigation launched into Nashville shooting incident