Todd and Stacie Bagley Death -Obituary – Dead :Justice Dept. executed Brandon Bernard for his role in the 1999 murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley.

Brandon Bernard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell 2 hrs · The Justice Dept. executed Brandon Bernard for his role in the 1999 murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley, despite pleas for a commutation from former jurors, criminal justice advocates, and celebrities He is the ninth federal inmate to be executed this year https://cbsn.ws/2Lt2to8

Source: (20+) CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Jody Leonice Comis wrote

20 years he lived that his victims didn’t. That’s took way too long.

Lisa Carey Higdon wrote

Life is prison is not much better. God rest his soul, but we can’t lose sight of the hundreds of innocent people in prison because they couldn’t afford decent representation.

Bret Frymier wrote

As much as they were for his victims.

Charlene McKenzie Arrants wrote

There probably are some innocent people in prison and on death row, but if it has been proved beyond the shadow of a doubt without any question that the person committed the crime, then yes they deserve the punishment, whether it be life in prison or death. It should make no difference wether they are white or black, a crime is a crime.

Marie Suezzette Walker wrote

Wow! I guess executing inmates satisfies some sick twisted need in that one! It is a shame that you reinstate something so horrid to satisfy your psychotic need to control someone

Jonathan Hayes wrote

I’m not one who is happy about a state execution, but some crimes are so horrible that it is justified. Unfortunately, it seems more horrible crimes get committed.

I don’t even like unreasonably long sentences.

