Todd Gale Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Columbus Light & Water General Manager and TVPPA Board Member, Todd Gale has Died .

Columbus Light & Water General Manager and TVPPA Board Member, Todd Gale has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

TVPPA is saddened by last weekend's sudden passing of Columbus Light & Water General Manager and TVPPA Board Member, Todd Gale. The association is grateful for Todd's leadership and also for his friendship. Below is a message from TVPPA CEO Doug Peters. https://t.co/vG2h3VSFWZ pic.twitter.com/YOchsSMQHH

TVPPA Marketing @TVPPA TVPPA is saddened by last weekend’s sudden passing of Columbus Light & Water General Manager and TVPPA Board Member, Todd Gale. The association is grateful for Todd’s leadership and also for his friendship. Below is a message from TVPPA CEO Doug Peters. http://bit.ly/TVPPAMournsBoardMember…

