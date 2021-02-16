Todd Gale Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Columbus Light & Water General Manager and TVPPA Board Member, Todd Gale has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Columbus Light & Water General Manager and TVPPA Board Member, Todd Gale has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
TVPPA is saddened by last weekend's sudden passing of Columbus Light & Water General Manager and TVPPA Board Member, Todd Gale. The association is grateful for Todd's leadership and also for his friendship. Below is a message from TVPPA CEO Doug Peters. https://t.co/vG2h3VSFWZ pic.twitter.com/YOchsSMQHH
— TVPPA Marketing (@TVPPA) February 16, 2021
