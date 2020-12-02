Todd Gibson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Todd Gibson has Died – .

Todd Gibson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Oswego Speedway on Twitter: “Our hearts are heavy this evening as today we lost one of Supermodified racing’s true greats; 1968 champion, Todd Gibson. Oswego Speedway extends condolences to the Gibson Family. Here, we pay tribute to Gibson’s legacy in Supers and beyond … READ”

Tributes

Todd Gibson, a true pioneer in American Racing, passed away today. Thanks to his efforts the Supermodifieds are what they are today. Godspeed you magnificent madlad. https://t.co/qj4RJ6FpQk — S1apSh0es (@S1apSh0es) December 2, 2020

The story of @OswegoSpeedway and Supermodified racing would be quite different without Ohio ace, Todd Gibson. His Flintstone Flyer set the bar in the 1960s. Todd’s 13-win season in 1968 remains a record, tied with Jim Shampine and Doug Heveron. RIP to the 68 Oswego Champion! pic.twitter.com/Q7roFDMSIQ — Dan Kapuscinski (@Dan_Kapuscinski) December 1, 2020

Our hearts are heavy this evening as today we lost one of Supermodified racing's true greats; 1968 champion, Todd Gibson. Oswego Speedway extends condolences to the Gibson Family. Here, we pay tribute to Gibson's legacy in Supers and beyond … READ 📝→ https://t.co/q9qTFUa8Dq pic.twitter.com/1Xf2oC3Hsh — Oswego Speedway (@OswegoSpeedway) December 2, 2020