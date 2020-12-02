Todd Gibson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Todd Gibson has Died 

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

Todd Gibson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Todd Gibson has Died – .

Todd Gibson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Oswego Speedway on Twitter: “Our hearts are heavy this evening as today we lost one of Supermodified racing’s true greats; 1968 champion, Todd Gibson. Oswego Speedway extends condolences to the Gibson Family. Here, we pay tribute to Gibson’s legacy in Supers and beyond … READ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.