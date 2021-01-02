Todd Michael Smith Death -Obituary – Dead : Todd Michael Smith of Broadway has Died .

Well 2021 I’m already done with you as well!!!!!! My cousin

Todd Michel Smith

lost his battle this morning. He was one of the most amazingly talented men I knew. This video with all of his fellow cast members from when he was with the Broadway musical Hairspray is a wonderful tribute to his legacy. Todd was with the Broadway production of Hairspray from inception to closing night, having originated the role of ‘IQ’. RIP Todd!!! May you rest now and no longer be in pain.