Todd Michael Smith Death -Obituary – Dead : Todd Michael Smith of Broadway has Died .

By | January 2, 2021
0 Comment

Todd Michael Smith Death -Obituary – Dead : Todd Michael Smith of Broadway has Died .

.Todd Michael Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 2. 2021.

laurabellbundy 8 hrs  · I’m so saddened by the loss of Todd Michael Smith —member of our Hairspray original cast and family. He was a great human, dedicated performer, and remained with the show until the very end. He had a beautiful smile that lit up a room and a genuine quality that made you know he really did care. He really was the nicest kid in town. Rest In Peace Todd. You’re timeless to me. We loved you so. #hairspray #riptoddmichaelsmith Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) laurabellbundy – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Well 2021 I’m already done with you as well!!!!!! My cousin

Todd Michel Smith

lost his battle this morning. He was one of the most amazingly talented men I knew. This video with all of his fellow cast members from when he was with the Broadway musical Hairspray is a wonderful tribute to his legacy. Todd was with the Broadway production of Hairspray from inception to closing night, having originated the role of ‘IQ’. RIP Todd!!! May you rest now and no longer be in pain.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Todd Michael Smith Death -Obituary – Dead : Todd Michael Smith of Broadway has Died .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.