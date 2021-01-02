Todd Michael Smith Death -Obituary – Dead : Todd Michael Smith of Broadway has Died .
laurabellbundy 8 hrs · I’m so saddened by the loss of Todd Michael Smith —member of our Hairspray original cast and family. He was a great human, dedicated performer, and remained with the show until the very end. He had a beautiful smile that lit up a room and a genuine quality that made you know he really did care. He really was the nicest kid in town. Rest In Peace Todd. You’re timeless to me. We loved you so. #hairspray #riptoddmichaelsmith Like Comment Share
Well 2021 I’m already done with you as well!!!!!! My cousin
lost his battle this morning. He was one of the most amazingly talented men I knew. This video with all of his fellow cast members from when he was with the Broadway musical Hairspray is a wonderful tribute to his legacy. Todd was with the Broadway production of Hairspray from inception to closing night, having originated the role of ‘IQ’. RIP Todd!!! May you rest now and no longer be in pain.
