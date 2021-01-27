Todd Schonar Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Todd Schonar has Died.

Todd Schonar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Yvonne Williams 11h · I received this from, Katherine Schonhar. Her son, Todd Schonar, passed away early this morning. Please keep the family in your prayers. Todd was Clemson’s field goal kicker in the mid 80’s. He kicked two last minute field goals for us to defeat Georgia twice! He will always be remembered by his Clemson.

Tributes

Bill Pace

So sorry, praying for your family that God will give you strength and calmness during this time. Todd is in good hands now. Watch over us Todd and protect as only our Lord can do.

Barbara Prince

Prayers love and hugs for you and your family, so very sorry for your loss