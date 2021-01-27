Todd Schonar Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Todd Schonar has Died.

By | January 27, 2021
0 Comment

Todd Schonar Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Todd Schonar has Died.

Todd Schonar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Yvonne Williams 11h  · I received this from, Katherine Schonhar. Her son, Todd Schonar, passed away early this morning. Please keep the family in your prayers. Todd was Clemson’s field goal kicker in the mid 80’s. He kicked two last minute field goals for us to defeat Georgia twice! He will always be remembered by his Clemson.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –
Bill Pace
So sorry, praying for your family that God will give you strength and calmness during this time. Todd is in good hands now. Watch over us Todd and protect as only our Lord can do.

Barbara Prince
Prayers love and hugs for you and your family, so very sorry for your loss

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.