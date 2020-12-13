Todd Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Todd Smith has Died .

Todd Smith has Died .

Todd Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Rochelle Football @RTHS_Football The Rochelle Hub Football Family is saddened to hear the news of the passing of Todd Smith. Todd was a tremendous photographer for our program for many years never missing an opportunity to capture “hub muscle,” but most importantly he was an even better person.

