Todd Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Todd Smith has Died .
Todd Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
The Rochelle Hub Football Family is saddened to hear the news of the passing of Todd Smith. Todd was a tremendous photographer for our program for many years never missing an opportunity to capture “hub muscle,” but most importantly he was an even better person. pic.twitter.com/8HDeCSq3gq
— Rochelle Football (@RTHS_Football) December 13, 2020
