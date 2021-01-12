Todd Stadtman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Todd Stadtman has Died .

Todd Stadtman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My brother-in-law, Todd Stadtman (@FOURDK), has passed away after contracting covid. Musician, film critic, novelist. He lived a rich, creative life and left us way too soon. Rest in peace, Todd. pic.twitter.com/fw6IQfsfdX — William Tucker (@miscellanyblue) January 12, 2021

William Tucker @miscellanyblue My brother-in-law, Todd Stadtman ( @FOURDK ), has passed away after contracting covid. Musician, film critic, novelist. He lived a rich, creative life and left us way too soon. Rest in peace, Todd.