Todd Stadtman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Todd Stadtman has Died .

Todd Stadtman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

William Tucker @miscellanyblue My brother-in-law, Todd Stadtman ( @FOURDK ), has passed away after contracting covid. Musician, film critic, novelist. He lived a rich, creative life and left us way too soon. Rest in peace, Todd.

