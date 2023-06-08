Toddler allegedly abused by mother’s boyfriend, Amir Shafiq Suhaimi

Amir Shafiq Suhaimi (suspect) : Toddler Abused by Mother’s Boyfriend in Kuala Lumpur, Suspect Amir Shafiq Suhaimi at Large

The alleged abuse of a toddler by her mother’s boyfriend has left her with multiple injuries to her face and back. According to Deputy Supt D. Saralathan of the Wangsa Maju police, they received a distress call about the incident on June 8th at around 5.05 pm. The one-year, eleven-month-old girl was reportedly abused at Blok M of the Desa Rejang Flats, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur by the mother’s boyfriend, who then sent her to a relative’s house in Jalan Rejang, Taman Setapak Jaya before fleeing the scene. The victim was treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a bruised lip, swollen left and right eye sockets, and swelling on her back. The suspect, 31-year-old Amir Shafiq Suhaimi, who works as a part-time event promoter, has been identified, but the police are currently searching for him. The girl’s mother reportedly attempted to stop the abuse, but was unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the incident or any other illegal activities is urged to contact the police immediately. The Wangsa Maju police can be reached at 03-9289 9222, and the KL police hotline is 03-2115 9999.

News Source : AUSTIN CAMOENS

