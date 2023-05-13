Toddler Crafts For Mothers Day : 10 Adorable Toddler Crafts for Mother’s Day

10 Adorable Toddler Crafts for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the special day than with some adorable toddler crafts? Not only will these crafts put a smile on any mom’s face, but they also offer an opportunity for bonding and creative expression. Here are ten toddler crafts that are perfect for Mother’s Day:

Handprint Flower Pot

This craft is a classic, but it never gets old. Have your toddler dip their hand in paint and make a handprint on a clay flower pot. Then, let them decorate the pot with markers or stickers. Fill it with soil and a small plant or flower, and you have a personalized gift that any mom will love.

Paper Plate Flower Crown

Transform a paper plate into a beautiful flower crown for mom. Cut out the center of the plate and have your toddler decorate the outer rim with paint or markers. Cut out flower shapes from construction paper and glue them onto the plate. Attach a ribbon or elastic band to the sides, and voila – a flower crown fit for a queen.

Handprint Apron

Does mom love to cook or bake? Personalize an apron for her with your toddler’s handprints. Have your little one dip their hands in paint and make handprints all over a plain white apron. Let it dry, and then add some decorative touches with fabric markers or stickers.

Fingerprint Butterfly Cards

Make a special card for mom with fingerprint butterflies. Have your toddler dip their fingers in paint and make a fingerprint on a piece of paper. Then, use markers or paint to add wings and antennae to the fingerprint. Cut out the butterfly and glue it onto a card. Write a sweet message inside, and you have a heartfelt gift that mom will cherish.

Handprint Flower Bouquet

If you want to give mom flowers but don’t want to buy them, make a handprint flower bouquet instead. Have your toddler dip their hands in different colored paint and make handprints on a piece of paper. Cut out the handprints and attach them to green pipe cleaners. Arrange them in a vase or tie them together with a ribbon.

Button Bracelet

Make a cute and colorful bracelet for mom with buttons. String buttons onto a pipe cleaner or elastic band, and let your toddler choose the colors and patterns. Once the bracelet is complete, wrap it up in a cute box or bag for mom to open on Mother’s Day.

Tissue Paper Flower Vase

Make a vase for mom’s flowers out of tissue paper. Cut out a rectangle of tissue paper and fold it into an accordion shape. Twist a pipe cleaner around the middle to hold it together. Then, fluff out the tissue paper to create a flower shape. Fill a jar with water and place the flower vase inside. Add some fresh flowers, and you have a beautiful and unique gift for mom.

Handprint Heart Art

Trace your toddler’s hand on a piece of paper and cut it out. Arrange the handprints in a heart shape and glue them onto another piece of paper. Let your toddler decorate the heart with markers, stickers, or paint. Frame the finished artwork, and mom will have a special keepsake to display in her home.

Salt Dough Handprint Frame

Make a frame for a special photo with salt dough. Mix together equal parts flour, salt, and water to make a dough. Roll it out and have your toddler make a handprint in the dough. Use a cookie cutter to cut out a frame around the handprint. Bake the dough in the oven according to the recipe, let it cool, and then paint it. Add a photo of your toddler and mom, and you have a heartfelt gift that mom will love.

Paper Plate Photo Album

Make a photo album for mom with paper plates. Cut out two circles from paper plates and punch holes along the sides. Thread ribbon or string through the holes to bind the plates together. Decorate the front of the album with markers or stickers. Insert photos of your toddler and mom, and you have a sweet and sentimental gift that mom can cherish forever.

In conclusion, these ten toddler crafts are perfect for celebrating Mother’s Day. They offer an opportunity for creative expression, bonding, and a chance for toddlers to show their appreciation for their moms. Try these crafts out with your little one and make this Mother’s Day extra special.

