Toddler dies from backpack strangulation, parents issue warning

“Mia Macphee” : Toddler Mia Macphee dies from backpack strangulation, parents issue warning

The parents of a 14-month-old toddler who died from strangulation after becoming entangled in a small backpack have issued a warning to other parents. Hannah and Connor Macphee from Scotland found their daughter Mia tangled in the bag which had been hanging on a hook in their family home last month. The couple had only been in another room for a few minutes when the incident occurred. Despite being rushed to hospital, Mia passed away four days later. Hannah and Connor have urged other parents to be vigilant of the potential dangers posed by even the most common household items. Child safety expert Dani Morin has echoed their warning, urging parents to be mindful of items such as purses or backpacks hanging from door handles or chairs.

News Source : Molly Magennis

