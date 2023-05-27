toddler shooting victim : Toddler Shot, Killed In North Broward County

A 2-year-old child was fatally shot in Pompano Beach, Broward County on Saturday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with detectives from the BSO Crime Scene and Homicide Units investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. MetroDesk Media, LLC owns the copyright to this content, and BocaNewsNow.com is a registered trademark of the same company. Print and broadcast media must credit BocaNewsNow.com for the report.

