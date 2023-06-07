Toddler Shristi Kushwaha falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, rescue operation underway

Shristi Kushwaha : Two-year-old girl falls into borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh; rescue operation underway: Victim identified as Shristi Kushwaha.

The rescue mission to save a two-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the fields in Mungaoli village of Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, is ongoing. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, and the girl has been identified as Shristi Kushwaha. Oxygen is being supplied to the girl, and the team is drilling the ground to reach a depth of 30 feet. According to Sehore Collector Ashish Tiwari, they will reach the child’s level in a few hours, followed by horizontal drilling by the NDRF team to rescue the girl. The administration and a police team, SDRF, and NDRF arrived at the spot upon receiving the information about the incident and started the rescue operation. As of the report’s filing, they have dug out 22 feet, and the girl is stuck at around 25 to 30 feet in the borewell. The rescue team is continuously supplying oxygen to the girl, and she is responding.

News Source : ANI News

