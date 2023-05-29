“Toilet Spot Arunachal Pradesh”: Discover the Most Gorgeous Restroom Location in Arunachal Pradesh with a Travel Blogger

The Most Beautiful Toilet Spot in Arunachal Pradesh

If you think that India’s north-eastern region is all about natural beauty, you may be mistaken. A travel blogger, @tanyakhanijow, has recently shared a unique piece of information about the most beautiful toilet spot in Arunachal Pradesh.

A Shitty Post with a Hidden Gem

The blogger named her post a “shitty post” because it is about a toilet spot. However, the video she shared takes us on a journey to one of the most mesmerising spots in Arunachal Pradesh. She starts by asking viewers what their priority would be after travelling for hours on a rocky road to reach a tourist spot – a gigantic waterfall or a toilet. Of course, the answer is a toilet.

The Unique Toilet Spot

The toilet spot is located near the Siko Dido waterfall. It has a tank above it and a restaurant right beside it. The blogger recommends trying out Maggi at the restaurant. The video has garnered 458K views and over 34 thousand likes on Instagram so far.

Impressed Netizens

Netizens were impressed with the blogger’s sense of humour and unique content. They also appreciated the information as toilets are essential during travel. The Siko Dido waterfall in Arunachal Pradesh falls from a height of 200 feet and has a plunge pool at its base. To reach here, one has to take a bumpy ride from Basar to Mechuka. The waterfall is surrounded by lush green mountains, making the view more enchanting.

Have You Been Here?

If you are planning to visit Arunachal Pradesh, do not forget to check out this unique toilet spot near the Siko Dido waterfall. It is not every day that you come across such hidden gems during your travel.

In Conclusion

India’s north-eastern region is blessed with incredible natural beauty, and this unique toilet spot near the Siko Dido waterfall is nothing short of a hidden gem. Thanks to travel bloggers like @tanyakhanijow, we can explore such unique and beautiful places that are often ignored.

Arunachal Pradesh travel Beautiful toilet spots in India Travel blogging in India Offbeat destinations in Arunachal Pradesh Indian tourism industry

News Source : Curly Tales

Source Link :Travel Blogger Takes Us To The Most Beautiful Toilet Spot In Arunachal Pradesh/