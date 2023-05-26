“Tokyo gang-related shooting” today : Police probe possible gang-related murder after fatal shooting in Tokyo

Posted on May 26, 2023

Police Probe Gang-Related Murder After Fatal Tokyo Shooting today 2023.
A man in his 50s was shot and killed in a coffee shop in Machida, Tokyo on Thursday evening. Witnesses reported that the victim was shot by a man in a suit and the police were notified of the incident at around 7:40 p.m. local time. The shooting is being investigated as a gang-related murder case.

News Source : Dimsum Daily

