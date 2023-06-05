Toll Operator Beaten to Death on Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway: Suspect(s) at Large

victim name: toll operator : Toll Operator Beaten to Death on Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway, FIR Filed under IPC Section 307

The article was last updated on June 5, 2023 at 19:29 IST. On the night of June 4, a toll operator on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway was fatally beaten with hockey sticks. An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 307 (murder) at Bidadi Police Station.

Read Full story : In Karnataka, toll operator beaten to death with hockey sticks by unidentified men /

News Source : Harsh Vardhan

