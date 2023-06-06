Toll plaza worker Pawan Kumar murdered by men over toll fee argument in Ramanagara taluk

Pawan Kumar – focus keyword including victim’s name. : “Toll plaza worker Pawan Kumar murdered after argument over toll fee with group of men”

A toll plaza worker named Pawan Kumar, aged 26, was murdered by a group of men after a dispute over paying the toll fee at Seshagirihalli toll plaza on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Bidadi police station limits of Ramanagara taluk on Monday. The incident occurred when a car carrying the accused refused to pay the toll fee while passing through the toll plaza. A verbal altercation ensued between the toll workers, including Kumar, and the group of men, leading to a physical fight. Passersby intervened and separated both parties. Later, the accused followed Kumar, who was having dinner, and attacked him with a hockey stick. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing Kumar supporting his colleagues and punching one of the men from the car. The accused then attacked Kumar, and the fight escalated. One of the other toll staff was also injured. The accused are still at large, and an investigation is underway.

