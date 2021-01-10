Tom Acker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tom Acker, former Major League pitcher and Bergen County legend has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Tom Acker, former Major League pitcher and Bergen County legend, dies at age 90 https://t.co/n5aPe7KmYy
— NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) January 10, 2021
