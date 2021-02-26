Tom Albanese Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Motor Deputy Tom Albanese, struck and killed by an unrelated car while attempting to make a traffic stop in Lakewood. .

#LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva releases information on Motor Deputy Tom Albanese, struck and killed by an unrelated car while attempting to make a traffic stop in Lakewood. Albanese, 7 years with Dept. Also served 4 tours in Iraq aa a Marine. Leaves behind wife, 2 sons @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/DFl36OePnz — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) February 26, 2021



Prayers to friends and family of Deputy Albanese. @LACoSheriff @LASDHQ . Rest Easy Brother https://twitter.com/knxpete/status/1365124064277241864

