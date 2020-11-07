Tom Barnabo Death -Dead : long-time teacher and coach at DCHS has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 7, 2020
0 Comment

Tom Barnabo Death -Dead : long-time teacher and coach at DCHS has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tom Barnabo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

“DowlingCatholic on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Tom Barnabo, a long-time teacher and coach at DCHS. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and their sons during this most difficult time. A virtual rosary will take place today at 4 p.m. Please see details below.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Tom Barnabo Death -Dead : long-time teacher and coach at DCHS has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.