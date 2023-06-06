Tom Bombadil character analysis.: Tom Bombadil: An Introduction

Who is Tom Bombadil?

Tom Bombadil is a mysterious character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He is a small, merry, and jovial man who wears a blue coat and yellow boots. Tom is known for his strange and unpredictable behavior, and his presence in the story has puzzled many readers over the years.

Tom Bombadil in The Fellowship of the Ring

Tom Bombadil first appears in The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. He rescues Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin from Old Man Willow, a malevolent tree in the Old Forest. Tom takes the hobbits to his home, where they meet his wife Goldberry. Tom sings and recites poetry, and the hobbits are entertained by his antics.

Later in the book, Tom helps the hobbits escape from the Barrow-wights, evil spirits who try to capture them. Tom sings a song that breaks the spell of the wights, and the hobbits are able to flee. Tom then gives the hobbits four swords from the Barrow-downs to help them on their journey.

Theories about Tom Bombadil’s identity

Tom Bombadil’s true identity is never revealed in the Lord of the Rings books, and Tolkien himself never provided a definitive answer. Over the years, many theories have been put forward about who Tom Bombadil might be.

Tom Bombadil as a nature spirit

One of the most popular theories is that Tom Bombadil is a nature spirit, a being that is connected to the natural world and has powers over it. This theory is supported by Tom’s ability to control the trees in the Old Forest and his association with Goldberry, who is described as the “River-daughter.”

Tom Bombadil as a representation of Tolkien himself

Another theory is that Tom Bombadil is a representation of J.R.R. Tolkien himself. This theory is based on the fact that Tolkien wrote several poems about a character named Tom Bombadil before he wrote The Lord of the Rings. It is also supported by the fact that Tom seems to have a deep understanding of the natural world and the importance of preserving it, a theme that is present in much of Tolkien’s work.

Tom Bombadil as a manifestation of the One Ring’s power

Some readers have suggested that Tom Bombadil is a manifestation of the One Ring’s power. This theory is based on the fact that Tom is unaffected by the Ring’s power and is able to hold it without being corrupted. However, this theory is largely dismissed by most Tolkien scholars, who argue that it goes against the established rules of the Lord of the Rings universe.

Tom Bombadil’s significance to the story

Despite his enigmatic nature, Tom Bombadil plays an important role in the Lord of the Rings story. His presence provides a sense of mystery and magic to the narrative, and his ability to control the natural world highlights the importance of preserving the environment. Additionally, Tom’s rescue of the hobbits from the Barrow-wights and his gift of the swords help to advance the plot and assist the hobbits on their journey.

Conclusion

Tom Bombadil remains one of the most intriguing and mysterious characters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. While his true identity is never revealed, his presence in the story adds depth and complexity to the narrative. Whether he is a nature spirit, a representation of Tolkien himself, or something else entirely, Tom Bombadil will always be a beloved and enigmatic figure in the world of The Lord of the Rings.

