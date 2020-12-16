Tom Burek Death -Dead – Obituary :Diving Coach Tom Burek succumbed to COVID-19.

By | December 16, 2020
0 Comment

Tom Burek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Monmouth Athletics @MCFightingScots Our hearts are saddened with the news Swimming & Diving Coach Tom Burek succumbed to COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. Arraignments are pending.

