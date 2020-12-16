Tom Burek Death -Dead – Obituary :Diving Coach Tom Burek succumbed to COVID-19.
Tom Burek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Our hearts are saddened with the news Swimming & Diving Coach Tom Burek succumbed to COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. Arraignments are pending. #RollScots #GoggleUp https://t.co/34FeDsRh6V
— Monmouth Athletics (@MCFightingScots) December 13, 2020
Monmouth Athletics @MCFightingScots Our hearts are saddened with the news Swimming & Diving Coach Tom Burek succumbed to COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. Arraignments are pending.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.