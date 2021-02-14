Tom Hagedorn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Fr. Tom Hagedorn has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Fr. Tom Hagedorn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
With great sadness we share the passing of Fr. Tom Hagedorn, St. Mary Parish, Elyria. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, Fr. Charlie, and the St. Mary Parish community. pic.twitter.com/pGb0ogXVw3
— Elyria Catholic High School (@ECHSPanthers) February 14, 2021
Elyria Catholic High School @ECHSPanthers With great sadness we share the passing of Fr. Tom Hagedorn, St. Mary Parish, Elyria. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, Fr. Charlie, and the St. Mary Parish community.
